Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPZ. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ci Capital cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.42.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$24.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 173.91%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

