Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,044,300 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 4,962,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDUAF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Canadian Utilities in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

