Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cango Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 37,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.16. Cango has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $159.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Cango alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cango

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cango during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cango during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cango during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.