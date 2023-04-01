Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,838.31

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,838.31 ($59.45) and traded as low as GBX 4,670 ($57.38). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,725 ($58.05), with a volume of 73,407 shares traded.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,666.67 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,834.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,901.07.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c news, insider Jean Matterson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,885 ($60.02) per share, for a total transaction of £73,275 ($90,029.49). 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.