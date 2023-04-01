Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Down 11.5% in March

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCA. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 637,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,383,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,225,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,162,000.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

