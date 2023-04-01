Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after buying an additional 512,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,035,000 after buying an additional 415,325 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,607,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 173,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. 4,735,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,539. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
