Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $99.12. 6,330,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,479. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $107.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

