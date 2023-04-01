Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Sells 3,585 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,563 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

