Cardano Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.60 billion and approximately $414.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.27 or 0.06405723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00062198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018270 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,742,663,725 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

