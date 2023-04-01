Cardano Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.60 billion and approximately $414.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.27 or 0.06405723 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00062198 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021409 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039594 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006929 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018270 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003071 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,742,663,725 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
