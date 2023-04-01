Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 580,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.64.
Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 762,877 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 886,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 293,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
About Carlyle Secured Lending
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.