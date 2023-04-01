Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 580,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 762,877 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 886,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 293,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.