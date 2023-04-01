Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,096 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $159.37 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average of $152.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

