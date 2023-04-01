Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

