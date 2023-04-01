Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Wingstop worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.59. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

