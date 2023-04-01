Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

