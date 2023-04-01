Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,487 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

AKAM opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,422 shares of company stock valued at $676,064 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

