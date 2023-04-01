Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BILL by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BILL by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BILL in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

BILL stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $244.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

