Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

