Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average of $147.12.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

