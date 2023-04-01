Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

