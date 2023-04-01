Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.62.

Shares of CCL opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,181,000 after purchasing an additional 841,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

