Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at Bank of America

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
