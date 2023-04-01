Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at Bank of America

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

