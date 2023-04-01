Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Carver Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.