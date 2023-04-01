Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
Carver Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
