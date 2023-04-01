Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADNF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF remained flat at $8.05 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Cascades has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.