Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

NYSE CAT opened at $228.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

