Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $34.52. 485,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

