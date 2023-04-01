CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,786. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.10.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

