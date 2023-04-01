CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,786. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average is $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.