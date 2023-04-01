CEEK VR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.31 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $70.40 million and $5.31 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00201085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,631.66 or 0.99990660 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08634032 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,946,627.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

