Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $162.39 million and $8.21 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

