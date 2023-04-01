Celer Network Tops One Day Volume of $9.07 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $167.76 million and $9.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

