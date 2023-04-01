Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 107,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.99) to €58.00 ($62.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

