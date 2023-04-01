Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CELUW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 56,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

