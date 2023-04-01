Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.22

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.49. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 5,486 shares changing hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $447.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.