Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,727. The firm has a market cap of $326.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.96 and its 200 day moving average is $343.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.