Centerpoint Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.22. 3,873,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $197.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.61.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

