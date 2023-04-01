Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,764,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801,176. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

