Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $454,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $454,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

HALO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,887. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

