Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $454,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $454,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %
HALO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,887. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.
Halozyme Therapeutics Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.