Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,745. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

