Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,449,000 after purchasing an additional 107,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after purchasing an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.77. 398,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,872. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.