Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 547 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 15,858,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,721,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

