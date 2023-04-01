Centerpoint Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,695,000 after purchasing an additional 893,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,910. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.