Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centogene
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centogene Stock Performance
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centogene (CNTG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.