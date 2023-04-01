Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,329. Centogene has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

