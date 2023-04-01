Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,599. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

