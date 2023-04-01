Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 1,030,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.4 days.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CPWHF shares. HSBC raised shares of Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19) in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceres Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,052.50.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.