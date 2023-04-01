Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Certara Trading Up 1.3 %

Certara stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 827,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 267.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

