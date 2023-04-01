Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Up 26.6% in March

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 499,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Chatham Lodging Trust

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 272,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,680.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.