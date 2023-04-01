Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,200 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 658,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

CMMB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 22,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemomab Therapeutics

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $1,206,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

