Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,200 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 658,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CMMB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 22,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.34.
In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $1,206,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)
