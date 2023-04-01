China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,019,600 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 1,184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

CCVTF stock remained flat at 4.72 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 4.72 and its 200-day moving average is 4.70. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of 2.07 and a 12-month high of 2.07.

Get China Conch Venture alerts:

China Conch Venture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.