China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,900 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 356,800 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CJJD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,621. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

