China Natural Resources Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 3rd (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 3rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 3rd.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

CHNR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.